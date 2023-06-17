An investigation is underway following an incident on Longsands Beach in Tynemouth.

Three men were taken to hospital after police were called to the area following reports of a large number of youths engaging in disorder at around 9:30pm Friday 16 June.

It was reported that one male suffered an injury to his eye after being kicked in the head and he had an unknown substance thrown in his face.

Two other males also had an unknown substance thrown in their faces.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “E xtra patrols are being carried out in the North Tyneside area across the weekend as part of the multi-agency Operation Coastwatch, with zero tolerance towards disorder.

A dispersal notice also remains in place in the area until midday on Sunday.