Northumbria Police are appealing for witnesses after a large-scale disturbance that left three men injured.

Police received reports a group of men were fighting on Grainger Street in Newcastle city centre in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

Two other men, aged 25 and 21, also sustained injuries to the back and face during the altercation, and were also taken to hospital.

Seven men aged between 20 and 25 have been arrested and are currently in police custody.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are expected to remain in the area throughout the day carrying out additional patrols.

Northumbria Police say they are keen to hear from any witnesses, or anyone who thinks they have information.

Superintendent Scott Cowie from Northumbria Police said: “This incident has left one man with serious injuries and I hope he manages to make a full recovery.

Two other men have also sustained injuries, which we suspect were also caused with a bladed article.

Violence like this is never acceptable and we will do all we can to identify everyone involved and ensure they are dealt with robustly.”