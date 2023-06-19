The production company behind Sunderland 'Til I Die has started the consultation process for their new film studio on Wearside.

Crown Works Studios, a joint venture between Cain International and entertainment company Fulwell 73, would be built on the banks of the River Wear and will seek to create over 8,000 jobs in the north-east.

Plans are now moving to public consultation, with planning specialist Lichfields collating feedback that will inform a full application for the 154,215 sq. m (1.66m sq. ft.) site near the Northern Spire Bridge.

It will be the largest studio complex outside of London and the south-east if given the go ahead and it is hoped it will drive economic growth.

FullwellCain Studios have worked closely with Sunderland City Council in developing the plans which can now be viewed online.

Fulwell73 already have a substantial presence in the north-east after opening an office at the University of Sunderland in 2021.

They have produced a number of high profile shows including Sunderland 'Til I Die, An Audience with Adele and The Friends Reunion.

The consultation process for Crown Works Studio has begun. Credit: Lichfields

Leo Pearlman partner of Fulwell 73 said: “Fulwell is a company built on family and the North East is embedded in our DNA.

"For over 100 years my family had a business here in Sunderland and called this great City home. I really believe in the opportunities for the screen industry to invest in our beloved North East region.

"Through delivering the studios, we will create a long-term production industry infrastructure, contributing to the local economy in the North East, attract even more significant high-end production to the UK; ensuring that future generations of North Eastern talent with all skill sets can develop and prosper at home within the region.”

Lynda Newsome, Associate Director at Lichfields said: “We are delighted to provide the planning services for this prestigious development which will continue the dramatic transformation of Sunderland’s Riverside and will help create an internationally significant screen industries production hub in North East England.”

A full planning application, shaped by feedback, will be passed on to Sunderland City Council towards the end of the summer with onsite construction expected to begin as early as next year.

