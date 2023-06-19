Searches are continuing for a 22-year-old woman who has gone missing from her home in North Yorkshire.

Concerns are growing for the welfare of Sophie Rebecca Lambert who was reported as missing from her home in the Starbeck area of Harrogate on Friday 16 June.

Extensive police searches are taking place in the Nidd Gorge area with assistance from search and rescue teams.

North Yorkshire Police said Ms Lambert was reported missing from her home at 10:10pm on Friday.

CCTV was released by police trying to find missing 22-year-old Sophie Lambert. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

She was last seen by her family at 7:20pm before she left the house.

She is described as white, aged in her early 20s, with long dark brown hair that is possibly plaited or wavy.

She has a distinctive scar on her forehead which is likely to be noticeable.

CCTV footage taken on the night she was reported missing shows her to be wearing dark trousers, a black top with a white adidas logo and dark shoes with a white sole. She had her hair tied back and was carrying a bottle with a pink lid.

Extensive searches are taking place to find 22-year-old Sophie Lambert, who is missing from her home in Harrogate. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

