Two men have been sentenced after they launched an unprovoked attack on a group of Durham University students.

Jordan Howey, 24, and Stevie Holliday, 30 assaulted three student on their way to a ball on 25 November 2022 with Howey then going on to spray ammonia in the face of a witness who had tried to intervene.

At a hearing at Durham Crown Court on Wednesday 14 June, Howey was sentenced to four years behind bars or two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of a charge relating to the spraying of a noxious substance.

Holliday received a two-year sentence for criminal damage, two counts of assault by beating and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Both men had pleaded guilty to the charges.

The court heard that the offending began at a Tesco in Market Place shortly before 8pm when Howey was kicked out for being drunk. Holliday was also asked to leave, punching and smashing a sign as he left.

It was then that the pair launched their attack on three passing students who were wearing suits as they walked along Saddler Street.

Holliday punched one student a number of times in the face as Howey jumped in and asked, "How are you going to stop us?"

The student was knocked to the floor and was then kicked to the body and was struck a few more times as he got back to his feet. He went to hospital after the attack and was unable to chew properly for weeks, the court heard.

The second student to be attacked was kicked by Holliday as Howey asked "what he was going to do". When the student insisted he did not want any trouble, Holliday approached again and punched him in the head.

Howey and Holliday were sentenced at Durham Crown Court. Credit: NCJ Media

He ran to the Library Bar and informed the doorman. He still suffers from psychological trauma from the incident, feeling an "intense fear and dread" when in public, the court heard.

The third student was also confronted and kicked by one of the defendants before being punched in the head by Holliday. He sustained swelling to his temple and required a trip to A&E.

A witness rushed from the nearby Blue Eye bar to try and help the students, punching Howey to the floor. Howey retaliated by spraying ammonia in the victim's face causing pain and discomfort.

The man - who thought he had been sprayed with acid - was then taken to hospital for treatment but sustained no serious injury.

Both men plead guilty to the charges and were said to have shown strong remorse for their actions that were committed under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...