Two men remain in hospital almost four weeks on from a fire in a barbershop.

A police investigation is ongoing into the incident, which happened at the shop in Westerhope, Newcastle, on Tuesday 23 May.

Emergency services were called to the premises in Stamfordham Road at about 10:05am following reports of a fire.

Two people seriously injured in the fire remain in hospital, a spokesperson for Northumbria Police said on Monday 19 June.

They added there had been "no change" to the investigation, which is ongoing.

Police have previously said the fire is being treated as a suspected arson.

