Vicky Pattison reveals emotional journey to freeze her eggs

Reality star Vicky Pattison has revealed details of her emotional journey to freeze her eggs.

The former Geordie Shore star started the process of freezing her eggs last year and has regularly shared updates with her 5.4million Instagram followers.

She and her fiancé Ercan Ramadan now have shared their experience with ITV's Lorraine.

Vicky Pattison and her fiancé Ercan Ramadan have spoken about their egg freezing journey. Credit: Lorraine

Ms Pattison, who said she was "not ready" to be mum yet, has been open about her experience online, sharing updates on her progress on her Instagram page.

She said: “We have been together for four years. We are engaged, have a house, two doggies, but we kind of don’t feel ready.

“I want to enjoy being his fiancé and then I want to enjoy being his wife and when the time’s right, I want to enjoy being a mother."

The process has not been easy -last October she was forced to pause treatment after a cyst was found on one of her ovaries while hormone treatment affected her mentally.

Her updates have also attracted some negativity from online commentators.

However, she has no regrets about undergoing the process which she says has reduced the stress of trying for children in later life.

She has frozen three eggs, and taken six through to the fertilisation process. Fertilised embryos have 20% chance of success while unfertilised eggs have a 10% chance.

She has been told three of the embryos had survived.

In response, she said: “That’s pretty amazing. It means three little me and Ercans are ready to go in the freezer. I’m over the moon.”

Egg-freezing involves taking drugs to boost your production of eggs, which are later collected while you are under general anaesthetic or sedation, and frozen for future use.

The process has increased in popularity in recent years rising from just under 230 treatment cycles in 2009, to almost 2,400 in 2019.

She said: “If I can help spread the word and some education about this, then I think it’s a good thing. I’m really glad we’re doing it with Lorraine.”

Vicky has created a video diary of the whole process, which will be shown on ITV's Lorraine.

"My hope is that it will help women struggling with their own journeys and also encourage a little more understanding and compassion around the subject, as well as helping women realise their own options."

Watch Vicky Pattison - My Journey To Motherhood during Lorraine on Tuesday 20 June from 9am on ITV1 & ITVX

