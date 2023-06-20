Two leisure centres run by Gateshead Council are to shut next month due to budget cuts.

Gateshead Leisure Centre and Birtley Swimming Centre will be closed by Gateshead Council on 21 July, it has been confirmed.

It is hoped the facilities can be saved and talks are progressing to transfer the venues into community ownership, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Gateshead Active has been set up to save the Gateshead Leisure Centre and is hopeful of completing a community asset transfer deal to reopen it in the autumn.

Gateshead and Whickham Swimming Club and the Birtley Swimming Club are proposing to take over the Birtley pool – though that process is at an earlier stage and may see it reopen in April 2024.

Alice Wiseman, Gateshead’s public health director, said maintaining all of the area’s leisure services was “no longer affordable” – with them expected to run over the annual budget by £1.4m.

The council has been accused of mismanagement and running the centres "into the ground" since 2015.

Rosie Lewis, of the Save Leisure Gateshead campaign group, said: “The appalling lack of care for the people and children of Gateshead is just staggering.”

No jobs will be lost from the centres’ closure, with all staff being transferred to work at the council’s other leisure sites – which include facilities in Blaydon, Dunston, Birtley Sports Hall, and Gateshead International Stadium.

Ms Wiseman said: “Today’s decision is extremely regrettable and has not been recommended without very careful consideration. I appreciate the impact this will have on our local communities and completely understand their concerns, but due to our difficult financial situation we are simply unable to keep running these sites whilst delivering our essential services."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...