Firefighters who have been tackling a large wildfire have released pictures showing its aftermath.

The fire broke out at a Site of Special Scientific Interest at Prestwick Carr, Newcastle on Wednesday 14 June, in a densely wooded area.

At its height, 56 firefighters, two drone pilots, three fire officers, 10 appliances and a High Volume Pump (HVP) were on scene to bring the blaze under control.

A spokesperson for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) said due its location, firefighters had to carry equipment over significant distances to tackle it and described "days of blistering heat" making it difficult to extinguish.

On Monday 19 June, the effort was coming to an end.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Lynsey McVay said: "I want to say a huge thank you to our firefighters, duty officers, service-wide staff and fire control for their continued hard work and invaluable support over the last five days whilst we've been battling this fire.

"It has been a tough incident but each day I've been incredibly humbled by the actions of our staff to keep going in the face of adversity."

The service will remain on the site on Tuesday while they work towards handing the site over to the Ministry of Defence, who are the owners of the land.

She added: "This is just the beginning of the summer season, the weather will always play its part in wildfires but the actions of the public can also help prevent these incidents.

"If you are going to visit the countryside or the beach over the summer, please take a picnic rather than a BBQ it's so much safer, and please remember to take your rubbish with you."

The cause of the fire is not yet known at this time.

People are asked not to use disposable BBQs in open spaces, and to make sure they are fully out before placing them in a bin or leaving them unattended, and have also asked them not to start bonfires, to dispose of rubbish or to leave rubbish, particularly glass bottles, in fields or parks.

