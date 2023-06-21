The National Road Championships will take place in the North East this week with some of the in British Cycling taking to the tarmac.

Three events will take place over five days with road closures and diversions in place for motorists in Redcar and Saltburn.

Former Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas is among those competing for the national champions' jersey.

Time trials have been taking place at Croft Circuit in Dalton-on-Tees on Wednesday 21 June before the action moves to Redcar and Saltburn on Friday and Sunday.

Four jerseys were available in the time trial. The U-23 men was won by Josh Charlton while Maddie Leech came out on top in the women's U-23 category. Lizzie Holden claimed glory in the elite women while Josh Tarling put in the fastest time for the elite men.

Friday will see competitors race around a tight technical circuit in Redcar, starting on the Esplanade before going round the rest of the town.

Both the men's and women's races will last for 55 minutes with the women's race getting underway at 6:30pm followed by the mens at 8pm.

What road closures will be in place?

The entire route will be closed to traffic with roads affected including Redcar Esplanade, Moore Street, Highstreet, from Redcar Lane to Moore Street, Zetland Park roundabout to Granville Terrace, and Lord Street to Oxley Street.

Former Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas is among those taking part. Credit: PA

Spectators are encouraged to walk or cycle to the event but free parking will be available after 6pm at the Civic Centre, Seafield House, or Majuba Road. All locations are within walking distance of the start finish line.

Sunday will be the hardest challenge for the riders as the road race takes place.

Both men and women will follow a 18.8km loop around Cleveland, starting and finishing in Saltburn. Women will complete seven laps and a distance of 132km while male riders will race for 10, a distance totalling 189km.

Rolling road closures will be in place throughout the route, enforced by police escort vehicles. However, Glenside will be closed between the junction of Windsor Terrace and the junction of Albion Terrace to all unauthorised vehicle traffic from 6pm.

Spectators are again encouraged to walk, cycle or use public transport to attend the event but Park and Ride facilities are available from Saltburn Station Square and Kirkleatham Walled Garden.

Those who are unable to attend can still keep up with action. There will be live coverage on the British Cycling YouTube channel while ITV4 will show a full highlights programme on Wednesday 28 and 29 June.

