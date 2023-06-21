A charity has pleaded guilty to a health and safety offence after the death of a volunteer.

Mission to Seafarers, a Christian welfare charity serving merchant crews, was charged with failing to discharge a health and safety duty. They have now admitted to the charge and will face sentencing at Teesside Crown Court.

The charge, which dates back to 13 October 2020, was laid by Stockton Council under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

The facts of the case were not heard during a hearing at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 20 June.

Mission to Seafarers have been accused of failing to ensure people not in its employment were not exposed to risks to their safety and failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare of its non-employees at work, including a man named as Eric Palin.

No one from the charity was in court for the hearing with lawyer Jonathan Lally entering a guilty plea on their behalf.

He said: "I have correspondence from them authorising me to enter a guilty plea on their behalf. They fully intend to be here, numerous members of the mission will be here at sentencing. I hope the court will understand bearing in mind they're a charity, certainly there's no disrespect intended."

He also asked for the case to be sentenced at the magistrates' court however this request was rejected by District Judge Marie Mallon due to the seriousness of the case.

The case was then adjourned with sentencing to be heard at Teesside Crown Court on 18 July.

