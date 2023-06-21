A family has said they are "devastated" after a huge search for their therapy dog ended in heartbreak.

Bob, a deaf Cockapoo, had gone missing near the River Tyne, in Corbridge, Northumberland on Thursday 15 June.

The therapy dog had a "special bond" with 15-year-old Oliver Voysey, who has a brain injury.

In 2021, Oliver caught the attention of the Prime Minister, who honoured him with a Point of Light award after the youngster raised £250,000 to help save the Calvert Trust's outdoor activity centre in the Lake District.

Oliver's family has been desperately trying to find Bob, who disappeared after getting spooked by another dog and running off.

His disappearance sparked a huge search around the river, and even saw drones launched to try and find him.

Bob was a therapy dog to 15-year-old Oliver Voysey. Credit: Sarah Voysey

In an update on Wednesday 21 June, it was announced Bob had been found at the river's edge.

The post, on a social media group set up to aid the search, said: "This is the saddest ending and it feels our hearts will never mend, but we are so glad to have brought him home."

The family thanked volunteers for their help, adding: "We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your commitment to helping Bob."

