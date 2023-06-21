An investigation is underway after a man who had been detained by police died in custody.

The 50-year-old died after becoming unwell in police custody in Middlesbrough on Tuesday 20 June.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the man had been approached by Cleveland Police officers in Whitby Street, Hartlepool, and taken to a custody suite in Middlesbrough just before 10am.

He became unwell and an ambulance was called, the police watchdog added. However he died just after 1pm.

The IOPC is investigating the death.

IOPC regional director Emily Barry said: “This was a tragic incident in which a man has sadly died and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

“Cleveland Police referred this matter to us, and as he was in the custody of police at the time he became unwell, it is important there is a thorough and independent investigation.

"We will examine all relevant matters including the interaction officers had with the man when he was detained, and what happened once he arrived at the custody suite.

“We have made contact with his family to explain our role and will keep them up to date as our enquiries progress.”

