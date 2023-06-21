Paddle boarders have been warned about the dangers of currents in the sea after the RNLI were called out to help a woman in difficulty in Northumberland.

The Seahouses inshore lifeboat was called out at 2:50pm on Monday 19 June off the coast of Bamburgh.

When they arrived, the team found two adults were found struggling against the currents while trying to get back to the beach.

Both a man and a woman were taken onboard the lifeboat and taken back to shore where they were handed into the care of the local Coastguard Rescue Team.

Seahouses RNLI Press Officer Ian Clayton said: "We are frequently issuing guidance to swimmers and paddle boarders, to be aware of strong currents on this coastline as they can catch out the unwary.

"We want visitors to enjoy the coast safely, and free advice is available from the RNLI Water Safety Team or HM Coastguard."

