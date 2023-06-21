Police searching for a missing 22-year-old woman have confirmed a body has been found.

Sophie Lambert went missing from her home in Harrogate in North Yorkshire on Friday.

Police have been carrying out extensive searches the Nidd Gorge area.

A body has been found in the search for Sophie Lambert. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

North Yorkshire Police confirmed a body was found in the River Nidd on Wednesday 21 June.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "It is too early to confirm the identity, but Sophie’s family have been informed and are receiving specialist support. We ask that their privacy is respected.

"We thank everyone who has supported the missing person appeal over the last few days."

