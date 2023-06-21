Police are "urgently searching" for three missing "vulnerable" children in York.

North Yorkshire Police say Evie, Jack and Grace are believed to all be travelling by bike together.

The group are all in their early teens.

Grace is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build and last seen wearing ripped jeans, a black Adidas top and black trainers.

Evie is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall, with brown hair and glasses. She was last seen wearing a fluffy pink top, black Nike leggings and Jack Wills sliders.

Jack is described as 5ft 5ins tall with mousey brown hair and was last seen wearing all black.

One of the bikes the teenagers are believed to have is described as a purple BMX.

Officers released a specific message for the children themselves: " Grace, Evie and Jack – if you see this message, please let someone know where you are, this can be your family or it can be us, either way, we just want to bring you home safely."

They have also urged anyone who has seen the children, or knows where they are, to call 101 or 999.

