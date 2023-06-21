The Ministry of Justice has confirmed a prisoner has climbed onto the roof ofHMP Frankland in County Durham.

The man is only said to be wearing underwear and a pair of trainers, whilst on top of the category A jail, which houses some of Britain's most notorious inmates.

He made his way onto the top of the building during the afternoon on Wednesday 21 June.

The prison, five miles out of Durham, has eight wings and is made up of 850 Category A, Category A High Risk and Category B prisoners.

These have included Michael Adebolajo, who was convicted of the murder of British soldier Lee Rigby, Police officer Wayne Couzens, who is serving life for the murder of Sarah Everard, and Soham killer Ian Huntley.

The prison service said staff were urgently working to bring the prisoner down safely.

