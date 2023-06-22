A bar manager has described the moment she saved a man who was unresponsive in the river.

The teenager had fallen in the River Tyne close to where she works at The Urban Garden on Newcastle's Quayside.

Amber Hutton, 24, said she was alerted to a man in the river at about 8:50pm on Thursday 15 June when a colleague shouted: “Quick, quick there’s a man drowning in the water."

She grabbed the throw-bag – a piece of equipment provided by the Waterside Responder Scheme - from behind the bar.

Ms Hutton from Northallerton, North Yorkshire, added: “I remember trying to get the young man’s attention, as I watched him lying on his back with his eyes closed, going in and out of the water. He was unresponsive.”

Amber Hutton had been taught how to use the throw bag by the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and the RNLI. Credit: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

The drama graduate from Northumbria University said she’d been taught how to use the throw bag by the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) and the RNLI.

She said: "I was a bit in shock at the start of the incident as I always hoped that I’d never have to do it for real but I knew from the offset that I needed to get the rope and throw-bag as close to the person as possible.

“It acted like an anchor helping to keep his head above water.

"I threw it out three times and the splash in the water from the last attempt seemed to wake up the young lad, who then managed to cling on to the rope for dear life.”

Ms Hutton has highlighted the importance of the water safety training she had received. Credit: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

The incident happened close to the Millennium Bridge and once the man managed to grab on to the rope, Ms Hutton and four members of the public helped to pull him to safety, and he managed to climb up the nearest set of ladders near to the scene.

Emergency crews then attended the scene.

Ms Hutton has highlighted the importance of the water safety training she had received.

She said: “Everything I learnt was right there when I really needed it.

“I think the training is a necessity for everyone who works in the waterside hospitality sector as it should be our responsibility and loyalty to our patrons to keep them safe.

“It was a relief and an amazing feeling to know that I helped to save a person’s life.”

Sarah Schofield, education and engagement manager for TWFRS, said: “Water safety training and being aware of the dangers that the water can pose to people returning home after a night out is paramount.

“We would always urge people to be mindful of those dangers and to stay safe.”

The throw-bag that Amber used was provided to the venue as part of the Waterside Responder Scheme run by TWFRS and the RNLI.

Earlier this year 16-throwline boards were also installed along the Newcastle Quayside between the Redheugh Bridge and the Cycle Hub at the Ouseburn.

