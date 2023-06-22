A man is in hospital with serious injuries after an electric bike was involved in a collision with a car.

The crash happened in Sunderland city centre shortly after 1am on Thursday 22 June.

Police say the e-bike collided with a black VW Golf on Holmeside, near the junction with Blandford Street.

A 30-year-old man, who was believed to be the rider of the e-bike, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The man’s next of kin have been informed, and he remains there in a critical condition.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is assisting officers with their inquiries.

An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision.

A number of witnesses have already been spoken to, but officers are now asking anyone else who is yet to come forward to get in touch with police.

Sergeant Steven Chappell, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a serious collision that has left a man in a critical condition in hospital.

“An investigation is underway, and we are determined to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision and speak to anyone who may have information that could help us.

“We would like to hear from any further motorists or witnesses who might have saw what happened in the moments leading up to the collision, and especially anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage.

“Your support could massively assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact officers via the Northumbria Police website, or call 101, quoting reference number NP-20230622-0044.

