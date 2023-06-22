The owners of a Northumberland race horse have said they have had a "good day" at Ascot despite their horse, Wise Eagle, coming last in the Gold Cup today.

The syndicate from Seahouses Social Club, made up of builders, a bookie and a pub landlord, bought the racehorse second hand for just £7000 and there was great anticipation for a win at Ascot.

Video report by Tom Barton.

Wayne Patterson, one of Wise Eagle's co-owners, said: "Gold Cup, great day, Miles [his son] has been off school for a few days as well so his friend were a bit jealous of that.

"Hey but these days are what they are and look at the surroundings it's absolutely fantastic, it's absolutely brilliant."

Wise Eagle, who is trained by Adam Nicol on Bamburgh Beach in Northumberland, came 12th out of twelve runners.

Wise Eagle can be seen in red here during the Gold Cup race at Ascot. Credit: ITV

Mr Nicol's father, Ian Nicol, spoke to ITV Tyne Tees ahead of the race today about how proud he is of his son, the "unknown" trainer, to have a horse in the Ascot Gold Cup.

He said: "He just came through the ranks and you know, he puts in a lot of hard work too and you only get out what you put into it as they say.

"This is the pinnacle and dream do come true, hopefully."

Racehorse Wise Eagle is owned by a group of friends from Seahouses Social Club. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

Wise Eagle earned his place in the race after winning the Queen's Cup at Musselburgh in April and finished runner-up to Gold Cup favourite Coltrane at Ascot last month.

Although he didn't make the podium today, those cheering him on back home say getting to the event was still a fairytale.

Co-owner Michael Graham's wife, Margaret Graham, said: "It's still a fairytale at the end of the day and there’s always next year."

Ian Nicol said: "It’s great to be there but it would have been nice if we could have finished in a stronger position but I'm really proud of everybody, all the team and everybody."

