A syndicate of builders, a bookie and a pub landlord who clubbed together to buy a racehorse are hoping for success in the Royal Ascot Gold Cup.

Wise Eagle, who trains on Bamburgh Beach in Northumberland, was bought for £7,000 by a group of seven friends from Seahouses Social Club.

Wise Eagle is long odds on Thursday's race but comes into the event in form.

He earned his place after winning the Queen's Cup at Musselburgh in April and finished runner-up to Gold Cup favourite Coltrane at Ascot last month.

Wise Eagles owners have travelled down to London to watch him compete at Royal Ascot Credit: ITV News

The race horse is trained by former jockey Adam Nicol. The owner of Bamburgh Castle, Francis Armstrong, gives them permission to train on the beach.

Wayne Patterson, one member of the syndicate, said: "It's a dream come true and you never think this is going to happen.

"You tell your kids, one day you'll see your horse running in a big race and this is, it's unbelievable. It's hard to explain, it really is."

Ian Patterson, who is a 50% holder, added: "There'll be Sheiks, billionaires, millionaires and just a bunch of working lads.

"Six of us going down with Adam, who's only got six horses, a very low profile trainer, against some of the best.

"It's unbelievable to be there really."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...