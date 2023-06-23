A child has been taken to hospital following a serious collision involving a truck.

Cleveland Police said the collision happened at about 1:45pm and involved a young child and a truck.

Emergency services were called to Acklam Road, in Middlesbrough this afternoon.

The road was closed from Ayresome Green Lane to Burlam Road while police investigated. It has now re-opened.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: "The child was taken by ambulance to hospital and collision investigation officers remain on scene carrying out inquiries.

"We would ask motorists to avoid the area if possible and thank them for their understanding and co-operation."

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police or anyone with dash cam or other footage are asked contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 122441.

