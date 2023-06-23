Thousands of fake designer goods have been seized from two shops on Teesside.

The items - which if real would have been worth more than £5m - included copies of brands including Prada, Rolex, Armani, Vivienne Westwood, Chanel, Gucci, Yves St Laurent, Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton, Versace, Cartier, Mulberry, Pandora and Hugo Boss.

Trading standards officers in Middlesbrough said 180 bags, 350 watches, 170 scarves, 600 pairs of sunglasses, 170 pairs of trainers, 350 t-shirts, 120 hats and more than 1,500 pieces of jewellery were seized from two shops in the town centre.

Middlesbrough Mayor Chris Cooke said: “We need to make sure that we keep on top of this sort of crime because ultimately the sale of these products leads to the funding of organised crime.

Middlesbrough Mayor Chris Cooke and Sinead Upton, principal public protection officer with the haul of counterfeit fashion goods. Credit: Middlesbrough Council

“Some buyers may feel the need to have items with designer labels, or others think they are getting a bargain, but they are in fact supporting criminal activity, which effects the town they live in or visit."

Judith Hedgley, Middlesbrough Council’s head of public protection, said: “The sale of copies of designer goods is sometimes seen as a victimless crime.

“Some of the goods seized were clearly poor-quality copies but most of the items seized could easily be mistaken for the genuine article.

A fake Yves Saint Laurent handbag was just one of the items seized. Credit: Middlesbrough Council

“Some customers may know such items are copies and are willing to buy them to have clothing, footwear and accessories that look like the real thing, but others may be led to believe they are buying a genuine product, that for some reason is much cheaper.

“Either way, consumers are probably not aware or do not fully realise the impact of their involvement in this criminal activity, or how it affects legitimate businesses and reduces employment.

"There are also potential risks to health and safety as the goods are usually poor quality and not tested as genuine items would be, so they are unlikely to comply with product safety laws.”

