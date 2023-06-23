Newcastle United will be the first full-time professional football club in England's third division after winning promotion.

The club, which became an official part of Newcastle United Football Club a year ago, said it was a "historic moment".

It means the club will be the first full-time professional club in FA Women's National League for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

The team was promoted to the league after winning the Division One North title last season on a semi-professional basis.

The players will now receive salaries and therefore be able to train throughout the week. Credit: PA

Darren Eales, Newcastle United's chief executive, said: "This is an historic moment for our Newcastle United family and for the women's game regionally, nationally and beyond.

"Newcastle United Women is a hugely important part of our vision for the club, and this is the right step at the right time as we strive for sustainable success.

"I'd like to thank our owners for their incredible support and congratulate Su, Becky and all the players and staff for their achievements so far. We look forward to the exciting journey ahead."

Under the stewardship of head of women's football Su Cumming and head coach Becky Langley, a development squad was introduced in 2022 to provide a talent pathway into the first team.

Head coach Becky Langley. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

Newcastle United Women's first team squad will now have an opportunity to dedicate themselves full-time as they pursue their aim of reaching the Women's Super League.

Players will now receive salaries and therefore be able to train throughout the week.

Dan Ashworth, Newcastle United's sporting director, said: "The success of Newcastle United Women is an integral part of our sporting objectives and we are delighted to support the team's progress by building a professional model around them.

"Becky and the players have shown incredible dedication, and turning full-time will enable them to fully concentrate on their careers and the next chapter of Newcastle United Women as fully supported professionals."

Langley said: "This is a monumental moment for Newcastle United Women and the FA Women's National League.

"We hope to be a leading light in the movement towards professionalism in the women's game and inspire women and girls who dream of pursuing a career in football.

"We have worked incredibly hard to get here and I'm so excited to work with the players as we help them to be the best athletes they can be."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...