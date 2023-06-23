Plans for what would be Europe's biggest ferris wheel are in doubt as planning permission for the scheme has lapsed.

At 460ft tall, the proposed Whey Aye wheel would be the biggest in Europe if it was built on the former Spillers flour mill site in Newcastle.

Planning permission for the development officially lapsed at midnight on Friday 23 June, while an agreement over the lease of the land lapsed almost a year ago, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The World Wheel Company, which is behind the scheme, has said it is exploring a "number of options" to revive it.

An artist's impression of the proposed Whey Aye wheel on Newcastle's Quayside. Credit: World Wheel Company

The proposals, which were revealed in 2019, have been in doubt for some time due to repeated delays pinned on the Covid-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine.

The plans also featured a 39ft human-shaped statue called The Geordie Giant, a virtual golf club, and a family entertainment centre as part of a wider leisure complex known as the Giants on the Quayside.

A spokesperson for World Wheel Company said: “Although planning permission for our proposed development lapses on June 23, we are still considering a number of options that will allow us to deliver Giants on the Quayside.”

If it wants to progress the development, the company will have to submit a new planning application to Newcastle City Council.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...