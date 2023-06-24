Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing girl, 15,

A man has been charged with attempting to kill a teenage girl following an incident on Teesside.

The 23-year-old man arrested in connection with an attack on a teenage girl in Middlesbrough, has now been charged with attempted murder.

The incident happened at around 3pm on Thursday 22 June on Premier Road, when a 15-year-old girl was stabbed by a man.

The girl was taken to James Cook University Hospital with serious injuries. She remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The victim and offender were known to each other and Cleveland Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information or was in the area at the time and has not yet spoken to Cleveland Police, is asked to get in touch.

Please dial 101 and speak to the Control Room, quoting reference number SE23121727.

Alternatively, you can go to the Public Portal and provide information and submit any CCTV, video footage or dashcam footage. You can access the Public Portal here Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)

