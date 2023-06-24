Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision near Scarborough in North Yorkshire.

The collision happened yesterday (Friday 23 June) at around 8.40pm near to the Scout hut and the Old Man’s Mouth car park, in the Forge Valley Wood on Seavegate, East Ayton.

It involved red Vauxhall Corsa which was travelling in the direction of East Ayton.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, died at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who saw the vehicle prior to the collision to contact them. Officers are seeking any drivers in the area who may have captured dash cam footage.

Anyone who has information which would help the investigation is asked to dial 101 and select option 2 and ask to speak to Traffic Constable Ben Prosser-Waite quoting reference 12230115982.

