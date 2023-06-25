Crews tackle several fires overnight on North Yorkshire Moors

Fire crews descended on the North Yorkshire Moors after several fires broke out overnight.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue summoned help from Whitby and Guisborough crews to respond to three separate areas of grassland that were alight.

Between midnight and sunrise, officers tackled blazes on Glaisdale Rigg and Danby Beacon using hose reel jets. All fires were extinguished and there are no reported injuries.

It comes as temperatures reach almost 30 degrees celsius in the county.

Last month, North York Moors National Park issued a fire alert because of dry ground vegetation and low levels of rainfall. The park has urged people to be vigilant when visiting, reminding them of how they can reduce the risk of wildfires.

Last year, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service dealt with two major farm fires, one which ripped through a cereal crop in Sharow, near Ripon, and another in Thirsk when a combine harvester overheated.

