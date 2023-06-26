Five people were rescued from a pleasure boat after it lost its engine at sea.

Hartlepool RNLI volunteers and Humber Coastguard were called after the vessel got into difficulty on Sunday 25 June.

The RNLI said the four-metre pleasure vessel had lost its engine nearby Middleton Pier, in Hartlepool and was in difficulty.

The lifeboat was launched at 3:42pm and in a couple of minutes was able to get a crew member aboard and secure a tow line.

The lifeboat was able to tow the boat to safety. Credit: RNLI/Tom Collins

The vessel was then towed to Kafiga Landings at the Headland, Hartlepool where they were met by the Coastguard rescue team.

Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat operations manager Chris Horney said: "Its essential that boat owners wear lifejackets and carry a vhf radio.

"Luckily our inshore lifeboat was on scene quickly and towed the boat away before the boat was swamped or hit the pier."

Inshore lifeboat helm Ken Hay said: "Good teamwork from my crew in difficult conditions brought the incident to a satisfactory and safe conclusion".

