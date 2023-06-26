An investigation is underway by animal charity RSPCA following a number of suspected shootings involving pigeons..

A resident in Tees Drive, Darlington contacted RSPCA on 13 June after finding one of the birds in her garden, which was bleeding from the chest and struggling to walk.

An x-ray of the pigeon showed it had been shot through the neck with an airgun, and the pellet had become stuck in the animal’s chest.

The xray of the pigeon shows the pellet lodged into its chest. Credit: RSPCA

The pigeon was later put to sleep by the vet to prevent further suffering.

It comes as other pigeons have been found dead on the same street this month.

RSPCA inspector Krissy Raine has said: "These weapons cause awful suffering to animals and it is appalling that people take pleasure in using birds as target practice.

"It’s also worrying that someone appears to be indiscriminately taking pot shots in a residential area where there are likely to be children and family pets.

“Sadly, the targeting of wild and domestic animals in this way isn’t uncommon. We see incidents throughout the year involving cats, geese, swans and gulls which have been horribly maimed or killed outright in airgun attacks."

Anyone with information about the incidents in Darlington are being urged to contact the RSPCA.

What advice is there if you come across an injured wild animal?

The RSPCA have also created a video to help people understand the best thing they can do to help animals in need.

There is also more advice on animal welfare on the charities website.

