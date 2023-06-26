Three shops in Newcastle have been closed down after being found selling counterfeit cigarettes and vapes, including in some cases to children, following a police investigation.

Carrefoor, Eastern Europe and Stop and Shop, which are all on Shields Road in Byker, were investigated following concerns from the public about items on sale at the stores.

Residents in the area had complained about rising anti-social behaviour around the shops and raised concern about sales of cigarettes and vapes.

Northumbria Police and Newcastle city council carried out a number of test purchases at each store to identify whether or not they were breaking any laws.

Investigators found that cigarettes and tobacco being sold at all shops were usually counterfeit, however there were some non-tax paid products also being sold.

Concerns were also raised that all three shops had been selling illicit cigarettes and vapes not only to adults, but to children as young as 10 without asking for forms of identification.

Selling vapes to under 18s in the UK is illegal but research shows the number of 11 to 17-year-olds vaping has doubled in the last two years.

A survey from Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) found 7% of 11 to 17-year-olds vaped on a regular basis in 2022, up from 3.3% in 2021.

It comes as Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health have urged the Government to ban disposable vapes earlier this month.

The disposable vapes that can legally be sold in the UK must have 600 puffs or less and contain two per cent of nicotine, but the vapes that being sold at the stores that were seized by officers were found to have contained up to 9,000 puffs.

Earlier this month, Closure Notices were issued prohibiting access to the shops for 24 hours, with only representatives from the council, the premises’ landlords and the emergency services allowed to enter.

Officers from Northumbria Police applied for a Closure Order for all three businesses on 22 June.

PC Sam Sharpe, Northumbria Police, said: “All cigarettes are harmful but counterfeit ones come with added risks. They are not produced by licensed companies and contain unknown quantities of chemicals.

“Some people might think that it’s OK to buy counterfeit items and take that risk, but what they don’t see is that the money used from the sale of these items is often used to fund organised crime and further illicit activity.

“As a Force, we are committed to tackling serious and organised crime and will continue to pursue those involved in illegal activity, as well as protecting the public from the potential harmful effects of this type of criminality.”

Councillor Irim Ali, Newcastle City Council Cabinet member for a Dynamic City, said: “Products which don’t meet UK standards are potentially dangerous and their sale can have a detrimental impact on honest traders.

“The activity of these businesses also resulted in an increase in anti-social behaviour and crime in the area which is unacceptable.

All three premises will be closed for the next three months.

