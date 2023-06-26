Two people have been rescued after getting stuck in mud during a rising tide.

It happened on the afternoon of Thursday 22 June.

The RNLI and other emergency services were called out to the mud flats between Fenham and Holy Island, in Northumberland, to reports that two adults were stuck with the tide rising rapidly.

The fire service was able to free the two people.

So far no further information about the adults involved have been released.

Seahouses RNLI Volunteer Press Officer Ian Clayton said: "Just a note of caution to visitors to this coastline, that care is needed in parts of Budle Bay and on the mudflats leading to Holy Island. Here the sand can become very soft, and trap the unwary.

"The tide also rises quite quickly across the mud flats here.

"If you are walking in this area, seek local advice and have a means of calling for help."