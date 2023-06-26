Wildlife lovers are now able to watch ospreys live from England's largest forest.

The protected bird of prey have been breeding at Kielder Forest, in Northumberland since 2009.

The Forestry Commission has installed high definition cameras so people can watch a live video of their progress online for the first time.

The feed will show what is going on in nest seven, one of the most successful in the forest, which is currently home to three chicks.

Alex Maclennan, Forestry England’s recreation and public affairs manager for Northumberland, said: “Ospreys have been a huge success story in Kielder so it’s wonderful we can now share views across the world.

"Mum and dad on nest seven are proving to be exceptional parents, keeping the youngsters warm, and well fed with a regular supply of trout.

The parent osprey in nest seven are caring for three chicks. Credit: Forestry Commission

"It’s compelling viewing and the live feed means people can follow the amazing story back home. It will also encourage more people to come to Kielder Water and Forest Park to experience this habitat and find out more about our incredible wildlife.”

The parents in nest seven first bred together at Kielder in 2020 and before this year have produced six offspring. The female is known to have been born in Tain in the Highlands in 2017.

The male is not ringed, but has been in Kielder Forest for at least five years having previously bred with another partner, before leaving her for his current mate.

Ospreys were persecuted to extinction in the 1800s but were recolonised in the 1950s. The fish-eating bird of prey is now an amber list species.

Their main stronghold is in Scotland, with some sites in the North of England.

The Kielder Osprey Project is a partnership between Forestry England, Northumbrian Water, Northumberland Wildlife Trust and Wild Intrigue.

There has been a camera on the nest previously but it has not been available online. The feed can be viewed on Youtube.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...