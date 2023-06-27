A 16-year-old male has been arrested following an incident on Longsands Beach in Tynemouth which saw three people were taken to hospital.

The police were called to the area following reports of a large number of youths engaging in disorder at around 9:30pm Friday 16 June.

It was reported one male suffered an injury to his eye after being kicked in the head and he had an unknown substance thrown in his face.

Two other males also had an unknown substance thrown in their faces.

All three have been discharged from hospital.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm intent.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson added the teenager has subsequently been released on police bail as inquires continue.

