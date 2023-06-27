Two people are due to appear in court following a reported explosion.

Police were called to a property in South Shields at about 3:30pm on Sunday 25 June following reports of an explosion.

Two people arrested at the home in St Aidan's Road have now been charged, a spokesperson for Northumbria Police said.

Graham Kesteris, 27, of St Aidan's Road was charged with arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

He is due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside on Tuesday 27 February.

Naomi Latimer, 22, also of St Aidan's Road, was charged with criminal damage and will appear before South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on 12 July.

Police said bomb disposal experts attended on Sunday to carry out inquiries. Nearby properties were evacuated while the investigation took place.

