A woman left a partially sighted pensioner with wrist injuries after attempted to rob her in her own home.

Nadine Casey appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Monday 26 June after attempting to rob the 81-year-old victim on April 3.

The court heard the woman had taken pity on Casey and invited her into her home in Hartlepool for a warm drink, at which point she attempted to steal from the woman, injuring her wrist.

The 37-year-old caused bruising to the pensioner's wrist during the attack and Casey was subsequently sentenced to 25 months in prison for theft and attempted robbery.

Detective Constable Lorene Haworth of Hartlepool CID said: “The victim in this case was targeted in her own home after she took pity on Casey and invited her in for a warm drink. Casey then attempted to steal from the woman, injuring her in the process.

“My thoughts are with the victim of this cruel attack, who will no doubt find it difficult to trust again or to feel safe in her own home and I hope that this sentence will offer some comfort to her.”

