Plans have been submitted for a new mosque after it was revealed worshippers were praying in the car park.

Central Masjid chairman Gohar Ihsan said they have outgrown the site in Southfield Road, Middlesbrough and people were praying outside, even in the winter months.

Proposals have been submitted to Middlesbrough Council detailing a new scheme.

If the plans are approved, a five-storey building with a mosque, community centre, and a cafe will be built. It will also include an outdoor roof terrace, three student flats and a 21-space basement car park.

As part of the project, the existing mosque would be knocked down.

Mr Ihsan has previously described the scheme as a "community hub" and as unlike anything else in the region.

