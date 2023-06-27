A teenager has been arrested after he is suspected to have fled the scene of a crash on foot.

Durham Police said the 18-year-old had been riding a suspected stolen motorcycle which was involved in a crash in South Church Road, Bishop Auckland on Monday 26 June.

Following the crash, which involved a red Mazda 2 car and blue and black Yamaha XT motorbike, the rider of the motorcycle made off from the scene.

An 18-year-old was arrested in Newgate Street following a short foot chase and was treated by paramedics before being taken to James Cook Hospital, where he remains.

The driver of the Mazda is not thought to have been injured.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened at about 4:30pm.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who might have seen the incident or seen the motorbike shortly before the collision. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with incident reference number 317 of 26 June.

