The Tyne and Wear Metro service has warned of system wide delays after a bus got stuck under a Metro Bridge.

The North East Coach Travel vehicle was stuck under the bridge in Hepburn Gardens in Felling from around 9am this morning till around 12:30pm today.

Metro have said the bus has now been removed and the bridge has been inspected.

Services between Gateshead Stadium and Heworth were previously suspended but have now resumed at a reduced speed.

However Nexus, which runs the Metro, have warned of systemwide delays and have advised passengers to leave extra time for their journeys and have also apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Trains are not running to timetable.

