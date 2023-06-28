Play Brightcove video

Staff at a primary school in Stockton were shocked when they caught a fox on CCTV stealing their milk delivery.

For weeks, staff at St Gregory's Catholic Academy in Roseworth thought the milk order was not arriving at the school when it kept going missing.

After contacting the dairy supplier it was confirmed it had been delivered and the whereabouts of the milk became a bit of a mystery.

The company provided the school with extra milk to compensate for the disappearing cartons.

A spokesperson from the school said: "We knew that the milk was delivered within our school grounds, and it would be very difficult for someone to steal it over the school fence."

The pupils have now named the fox 'Gregory' after the school. Credit: St Gregory's Catholic Academy

The school's office manager, Mrs Scott, then decided to monitor the security cameras to see if she could find the culprit.

After looking through CCTV footage she spotted a fox, the school children are now calling 'Gregory', carrying 10 cartons of milk across the car park at 3:40am, going under the fence and across the school field.

A spokesperson from the school added: "The early years children have loved hearing the story of why they haven't always had their milk over the last few weeks.

"They couldn't wait to see the footage and show their parents and family, so we decided to share the video to our Facebook page, and we are overwhelmed by the response.

"We can only imagine that Gregory has been really enjoying and sharing the milk with its friends and family."

