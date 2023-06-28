Two North Tyneside councillors have quit the Labour Party, saying they have become "increasingly disillusioned" with the party, making claims of bullying and misogyny.

Cath Davis and Gary Madden said there was a "toxic" atmosphere on the council's ruling group making a number of allegations - from "fabricated" disciplinary action against Cllr Davis to an attack of the party's decision to block current North of Tyne mayor Jamie Driscoll from standing in the race to be the party's North East mayoral candidate.

In response, the North Tyneside Labour group refuted the claims "in the strongest possible terms", saying both councillors had left for reasons "purely driven out of factionalism".

Both councillors will now sit on the council as independents.

Cllr Davis, who represents the Preston ward, said the council's political leadership exercised "far too much coercion and control over its members" and claimed she had been subjected to "bullying and misogyny".

She also said the exclusion of Jamie Driscoll from the mayoral selection contest was "unacceptable and a step too far".

Cllr Madden, who represents Wallsend, said he had seen people treated "appallingly".

He added: "I have been a Labour Party member for decades and it has always been my party. Even if I didn't agree with the leader of the party I still campaigned for the party.

"I can't do that anymore. The party was a broad church that allowed for a range of views. A party of fairness, a party of equality, a safe place for my political views. Unfortunately, this once safe place no longer feels like home.

"Like any relationship once trust has gone, it's over. All trust has now gone as far as I am concerned. The recent exclusion of Jamie Driscoll from the long list was the final straw for myself."

Labour said it had no outstanding complaints from either of the two councillors - saying the party "takes all complaints seriously and, when made, are investigated in line with our policies and procedures".

A spokesperson for the North Tyneside Labour group then told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "We refute the allegations made by Cllr Davis in the strongest possible terms, these claims were fully investigated within the normal process and then above and beyond and were found to be unsubstantiated.

"The Labour Party under new leadership has higher standards for our elected representatives. This decision to resign seems to be purely driven out of factionalism and concern they no longer meet these high standards, as the statements they make about the party and the group are false.

"Both councillors were elected as Labour members and should now resign and stand as independents in a by-election. North Tyneside Labour group will continue to get on with the job of serving residents and will continue to put their priorities first, before petty internal factional squabbles."

Mr Driscoll called the two resignations a "sad loss for Labour".

