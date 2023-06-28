A section of the A66 is closed after a large industrial pipe fell off a lorry.

Middlesbrough Council has said there will be a lengthy closure in place while a crane is put in place to lift the pipe.

Repairs to the road will also need to be made.

The westbound carriageway is closed between Cargo Fleet Lane and North Ormesby in Middlesbrough.

The 20m-long, 1.5-diameter section of pipe was spilled from a lorry just past the Shepherdson Way junction, between North Ormesby and Cineworld at about 1:25pm on Wednesday 28 June.

Cleveland Police and Middlesbrough Council’s highways team are at the scene, diverting traffic off the A66 at the junction.

A Middlesbrough Council spokesman said: “This is likely to be a lengthy closure as a crane will be required to lift the section of pipe, and repairs will need to be carried out to the carriageway.

“Where possible we would advise motorists to avoid the area until further notice, and we apologise for any inconvenience.”

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: "The A66 westbound is closed between Cargo Fleet Lane and North Ormesby in Middlesbrough due to concrete falling into the road from a lorry and causing damage. Please avoid the area and use alternative routes."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...