Middlesbrough FC has come to the aid of Northern League side Thornaby FC after its facilities were badly damaged in a suspected arson.

The fire caused substantial damage to the club's Teesdale Park ground, which Thornaby FC estimates at about £130,000.

Middlesbrough FC has now said it will supply goals so the club, which plays in Northern League Division One, can kick-off its pre-season campaign against Darlington United on Saturday.

Thornaby FC estimates the damage done costs in the region of £130,000. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

It will also be supplying some items to help with fundraising and donating some furniture.

Thornaby's offices, goalposts, clubhouse and picnic area were all damaged in the fire, which started in the early hours of Monday 26 June.

Police are investigating it as a suspected arson.

In a statement, Middlesbrough FC urged fans to support Thornaby's fundraising efforts following the incident.

So far, more than £8,500 has been raised to replace some of the items destroyed.

On Monday, Trevor Wing, the club's chief executive, said the club had been "devastated" by the fire.

The fire is being treated as a suspected arson. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

