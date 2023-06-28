Six boys have been charged with murder following the death of 14-year-old Gordon Gault.

On the evening of 9 November last year, officers received a report of an assault in the Elswick area of Newcastle.

Emergency services attended Elswick Road and found Gordon with injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

Six days after the assault, Gordon died in hospital.

A series of arrests had been made in connection with his death.

On Tuesday 27 June, officers re-arrested six boys – all aged 16 or 17 – who have since been charged with Gordon’s murder.

The boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to their age, are due to appear before magistrates in North Tyneside on Wednesday 28 June.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Steel, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: “A comprehensive investigation has been ongoing ever since Gordon Gault’s murder and our thoughts remain with his family and loved ones.

“We remain absolutely committed in our pursuit of justice and getting his family the answers that they deserve.

“Yesterday, we carried out a number of coordinated arrests with six males being brought into custody. They have now each been charged with murder and are due to appear in court.

“It is absolutely imperative that everyone refrains from any speculation – whether out in the community or on social media – that could jeopardise the live legal proceedings.

“I would like to thank everyone who has come forward to assist our investigation so far, and would ask that the wider public continue to work with us.

“As families, please continue to have those conversations about the consequences of knife crime and report anybody you believe is carrying a weapon."

