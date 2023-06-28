A man has been arrested and streets have been cordoned off in residential areas as police investigate a series of burglaries that happened shortly before midnight.

Cleveland Police said it had received reports of a number of burglaries at different locations across Hartlepool, which officers believe were linked.

The burglaries are thought to have happened in the hour from 11:30pm.

A blue Suzuki Vitara believed to have been used during the incidents has been recovered, a spokesperson for Cleveland Police said.

A man in his 20s has been arrested.

A police cordon has been erected on Amberton Road. Credit: Gazette Media Sydication

One cordon has been erected in Amberton Road, in the Dyke House area and eyewitnesses reported seeing "four or five police vans" on the street at around midnight on Tuesday evening.

The windows of a house on Amberton Road also appear to have been smashed.

The windows of a house on Amberton Road appear to have been smashed. Credit: GAZETTE MEDIA SYNDICATION

The second cordon is in Leamington Parade, off Oxford Road. A forensic officer in a white suit was seen going in and out of a terraced home.

The second Police cordon on Leamington Parade. Credit: GAZETTE MEDIA SYDICATION

Inquiries are ongoing and police are asking householders to check private CCTV, doorbell and dashcam footage.

Cleveland Police can be contacted on 101 if you have information or footage. Alternatively you can pass information anonymously to www.crimestoppers-uk.org (phone 0800 555 111).

