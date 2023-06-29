The A66 is still closed after an industrial pipe fell off the back of a lorry.

The 20m long concrete pipe spilled from a lorry just past the Shepherdson Way junction, between North Ormesby and Cineworld, around 1:25pm on Wednesday 28 June.

It has closed the A66 westbound.

Cleveland Police and Middlesbrough Council’s Highways team have been diverting traffic and are urging people to use alternative routes.

A Middlesbrough Council spokesperson said: “This is likely to be a lengthy closure as a crane will be required to lift the section of pipe, and repairs will need to be carried out to the carriageway.

“Where possible we would advise motorists to avoid the area until further notice, and we apologise for any inconvenience.”