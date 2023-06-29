A former chief constable of Cleveland Police would have been recommended for dismissal had he still been a serving officer after being found guilty of gross misconduct, a panel has said.

This week, Mike Veale was found to have made an unwanted sexual comment while alone in the car with a female colleague.

He also made comments about two senior colleagues while at a lunch with the Chief Constable of Norfolk, saying they were "bedfellows, metaphorically or otherwise".

He quit as chief constable when the allegations emerged in January 2019.

A panel met to consider what punishment should be handed down after a three day public hearing in Middlesbrough this week, recommending to Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner that he should be dismissed if he was still a serving officer.

Another hearing will now take place as soon as possible to set the official sanction.

Mr Veale had denied he had meant anything untoward with his comments and said he had made unpopular decisions when he took over the helm of a "force in crisis" in January, 2018.

He said his difficult decisions had left a "wide variety" of people very "disgruntled".

Following the hearing, the office of the Police and Crime Commissioner said: "The Panel has this morning (Thursday 29 June 2023) recommended to Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner that the sanction in this case should be that had Mr Veale still been a serving officer, he would have been dismissed.

"This concludes the hearing.

"The next step of the process is for the Police and Crime Commissioner to hold a hearing to set the sanction on this case. This will take place as soon as practicable."

