Commuters in Newcastle have faced delays as fire crews tackled a blaze in the city centre.

The Central Motorway (A167) remains closed northbound following the blaze at an unused commercial building in Carliol Square, with black smoke visible across the city and beyond into Gateshead.

Crews were called to the scene at around 6:44pm on Wednesday 28 June. At its peak, 30 firefighters, eight appliances and two aerial ladders were involved in extinguishing the blaze.

The A167 Central Motorway was closed in both directions while fire crews attended the scene. It has since reopened southbound towards Gateshead but remains closed to traffic those travelling northbound.

The fire has now been extinguished but diversions are still in place.

Police have urged commuters to check their route before travel.

Firefighters on the scene of the fire. Credit: TWFRS

Businesses and properties in the area were asked to keep doors and windows closed due to the level of smoke.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Peter Heath, who will become Chief Fire Officer later this year, said: “This was a large fire right in the city centre that has caused significant disruption to the road network, businesses and residents in the immediate vicinity.

“Thanks to the hard work of our firefighters and Fire Control staff, and with the support of partners across the region, we have arrived on the scene quickly and have been able to get the fire under control and put an operation in place.

“This is a disused building and we have not received any reports of anyone being unaccounted for. However, now the fire is extinguished we will be moving into an investigative phase with Northumbria Police.

“Enquiries will begin to establish the circumstances around the fire and, although we have been able to enter sections of the building, that investigation will also be able to confirm that nobody has been inside.

“We know this fire has had a significant impact on the local road network which impacted commuters last night and during this morning’s rush hour. We want to thank you for your patience and your support.

About 50 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze. Credit: TWFRS

“Northumbria Police manage the road network but do not take the decision to close roads lightly and we want to thank them, our other multi-agency partners and also the Salvation Army who attended and supported our operation.”

Superintendent Aelf Sampson, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was clearly a significant incident and I would like to thank our officers and staff, our colleagues at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and all other multi-agency partners involved in helping to get the fire under control.

“Given the scale of the blaze in the city centre, and the effect that the smoke had on road visibility, we took the decision to close the Central Motorway in both directions to ensure everyone’s safety.

Investigations are taking place into the cause of the fire. Credit: TWFRS

“The southbound carriageway has since been reopened, but the northbound carriageway remains closed with a diversion in place. I would like to thank everyone for their ongoing patience and cooperation.

“We will now be working with the fire service to establish the cause of the fire.”

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) currently have one appliance on scene and a cordon remains in place while the investigative phase of the operation begins.

