A man has been jailed after setting another person on fire and causing him life-long injuries.

Teesside Crown Court heard Ismail Abdullah Elahamadi, 35, was involved in a verbal argument with another man, who was set alight with fuel at a property in Crathorne Crescent, Middlesbrough, on 19 September 2022.

The man, who was 46, spent time at the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) in Newcastle, where he was receiving treatment for his injuries.

Elahamadi was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm and was sentenced for 25 years.

The judge imposed a 20-year sentence, with a five-year extension, due to the severity of the case.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stu Hodgson said: “I am pleased with the sentence handed to Elahamadi at court today. The victim in this case has been left with life-long injuries caused by Elahamadi.

“Residents in the area will no doubt have been concerned by what they saw, and we want to reassure those people that action has been taken and that Elahamadi will now spend a significant time behind bars as a result of his actions.”

