Metro services have resumed in Newcastle after a car collided with a train.

The incident happened at Callerton Parkway, with services suspended between Kingston Park and Newcastle Airport.

No one is believed to have been injured in the crash which occurred at around 10:15am on Thursday 29 June.

It is the second time this year that there has been an incident at the level crossing with local politicians calling for greater safety measures in the aftermath of April's incident.

Unlike many railway crossings, there are no barriers that come down to block the Metro track at Callerton – with only warning signs and flashing lights to warn drivers that a train is approaching.

The car has now been recovered from the crossing with services resuming after a safety inspection.

A Nexus spokesperson said: "Metro services have resumed between Kingston Park and Newcastle Airport following the earlier incident at the Callerton Parkway level crossing where a car was involved in a collision with one of our trains.

"The car has been removed from the scene and the Metro tracks inspected. We now have the green light to resume operations in the affected area.

"Our thanks to our colleagues in the emergency services in responding to this morning’s incident. Nobody has been injured.

"However, it serves as a reminder to drivers to ensure that when they are approaching a Metro level crossing they take due care and attention, and to stop when the lights are on red."

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We can confirm that five of our crews were dispatched to an incident earlier this morning where it was reported that a car had collided with a Metro train in Woolsington.

“The initial emergency call was received by our fire control team at 10:23am and appliances were sent to the collision site at Callerton Parkway from Hebburn, South Shields and West Denton community fire stations.

“The main focus for our crews was to make the scene of the collision safe and assist with helping passengers from the train. Our crews left the incident at 10:59am.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...